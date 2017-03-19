Sports Listen

Washington tabs Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as new coach

By TIM BOOTH
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 12:19 pm < a min read
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has moved quickly in filling its basketball coaching vacancy, hiring longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins.

Washington announced the move Sunday, four days after Lorenzo Romar was fired following 15 seasons at his alma mater and the Huskies’ sixth straight season in missing the NCAA Tournament.

Hopkins is returning to the West Coast, having grown up in the Los Angeles area. He is also leaving the only school he’s ever really known. Hopkins played at Syracuse from 1989-93 and returned to the staff there in 1996.

He was named the successor to Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim in June 2015, but jumped at the chance to coach in the Pac-12. Hopkins had been linked the past few years to job openings at USC and Oregon State.

