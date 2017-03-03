WBC hands Povetkin suspension, $250,000 fine in doping case

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has been suspended indefinitely and fined $250,000 by the World Boxing Council in a doping case.

Povetkin tested positive for the banned muscle-builder ostarine ahead of his interim world title bout against Bermane Stiverne in December. The fight was canceled.

The suspension applies only to bouts sanctioned by the WBC. Povetkin can ask for it to be lifted after one year if he repeatedly tests negative for banned substances in that time.

It was Povetkin’s second failed doping test in the year. A bout against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was called off in May when the banned substance meldonium was found in Povetkin’s doping samples.

Povetkin avoided a ban after saying he’d stopped taking meldonium in 2015, before it was added to the prohibited list.