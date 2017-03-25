Sports Listen

Web.com Tour – Chitimacha Louisiana Open Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 8:40 pm < a min read
Saturday
At Le Triomphe Golf & CC
Broussard, La.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,067; Par 71
Partial Third Round
Sebastian Vazquez 69-68-64—201
Derek Ernst 68-69-65—202
Daniel Chopra 65-72-65—202
Roger Sloan 66-70-66—202
Ryan Yip 67-68-67—202
Talor Gooch 67-69-66—202
Nicholas Thompson 69-68-66—203
Paul Barjon 66-72-65—203
Taylor Moore 66-71-66—203
Brandon Harkins 71-66-66—203
Andrew Svoboda 70-66-67—203
Thomas Aiken 65-73-66—204
Jack Maguire 65-72-67—204
Curtis Thompson 67-70-67—204
Andrew Landry 66-71-68—205
Bhavik Patel 67-71-67—205
Cameron Wilson 71-68-66—205
Adam Svensson 69-67-69—205
Mark Anguiano 66-70-69—205
Scott Gutschewski 69-69-68—206
Adam Long 72-66-68—206
Josh Teater 68-69-69—206
Lanto Griffin 72-65-69—206
Scott Harrington 66-72-68—206
Vince India 71-68-67—206
Brady Schnell 72-65-69—206
Denny McCarthy 65-70-71—206
Sebastian Cappelen 67-72-68—207
David Lutterus 67-70-71—208
Abraham Ancer 70-69-69—208
Brice Garnett 67-72-69—208
Samuel Del Val 70-68-71—209
Sepp Straka 69-68-72—209
Seth Fair 68-70-71—209
Alex Kang 68-71-70—209
Stephan Jaeger 65-74-70—209
Justin Hueber 70-68-72—210
Wes Roach 67-72-71—210
Tom Lovelady 68-68-74—210
Corey Conners 66-72-73—211
Steve Allan 68-71-72—211
Jim Renner 70-66-77—213
