Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
EAST

NYU 7, John Jay 4

SOUTH

Charlotte 6, NC State 5

Christopher Newport 14, E. Mennonite 3

George Mason 6, Longwood 5

Louisville 20, Morehead St. 2

Maryville (Mo.) 9, Christian Brothers 6

St. John’s 5, North Carolina 4

Spring Hill 5, Mississippi College 2

Tenn. Wesleyan at Cumberland (Tenn.), ppd.

MIDWEST

Hanover 10, Alma 8

Rose-Hulman 7, Wartburg 1

