Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 6:52 pm < a min read
SOUTH

Berry 7, Maryville (Tenn.) 5

Bryan 7, Lindsey Wilson 6, 10 innings

Culver-Stockton 8, Cumberlands 4

Duke 10, Mount St. Mary’s 3

Lee 6, Carson-Newman 5

Lincoln Memorial 16-5, Bellarmine 10-6

Morehead St. 23, Youngstown St. 9

Tusculum 16, Trevecca Nazarene 8

