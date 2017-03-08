Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's College Baseball Scores

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:54 pm < a min read
Share
EAST

Hofstra 14, NYIT 3

SOUTH

Berry 7, Maryville (Tenn.) 5

Bryan 7, Lindsey Wilson 6, 10 innings

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Culver-Stockton 8, Cumberlands 4

Advertisement

Duke 10, Mount St. Mary’s 3

E. Kentucky 16, W. Kentucky 15, 10 innings

Florida St. 5, UCF 0

Hampden-Sydney 6, Methodist 3

Lee 6, Carson-Newman 5

Lincoln Memorial 16-5, Bellarmine 10-6

Lipscomb 11, Tennessee Tech 9

Louisville 12, Fort Wayne 2

Marshall 9, ETSU 3

Morehead St. 23, Youngstown St. 9

Mount Olive 10, Wingate 6

NC State 8, UNC-Wilmington 5

Spalding 12, Transylvania 6

Tusculum 16, Trevecca Nazarene 8

UNC Pembroke 12, Chowan 8

Vanderbilt 9, Cent. Arkansas 1

Wake Forest 13, Coastal Carolina 8

West Alabama 8, Spring Hill 4

MIDWEST

Grand View at Central Methodist, ppd.

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 7, Texas Rio Grande Valley 4

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.