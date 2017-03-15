Sports Listen

Trending:

First 100 DaysExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's College Baseball Scores

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 11:43 pm < a min read
Share
EAST

Becker 11, Minn.-Morris 6

Clemson 10, Yale 8

College of N.J. 12, Dickinson 7

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Fitchburg St. 5-7, Hamilton 1-3

Advertisement

Harvard 8, UMass 2

Lehigh 4, N. Dakota St. 0

Lesley 9, Colby-Sawyer 6

Mansfield 7, Minn.-Crookston 2

McDaniel 11, William Paterson 0

Mount St. Vincent 7, Westminster (Pa.) 3

Roger Williams 6, Springfield 2

St. Peter’s at Pittsburgh, ccd.

Trinity (Conn.) 6, W. New England 5

Vassar 6, Cairn 5

Washington (Md.) 14, Carroll (Wis.) 5

Wis.-Stout 9, Lasell 6

Wooster 5, Arcadia 2

SOUTH

Barton 9-7, Kutztown 8-6

Bloomsburg 8, Lincoln Memorial 6

Canisius at Virginia Tech, ccd.

Christian Brothers 12, Bethel (Tenn.) 9

Emory & Henry 8-8, Alfred St. 6-3, 2nd game, 8 innings

Louisville 13, Xavier 4

Miami 7, Maine 2

Tennessee 18, Austin Peay 4

Tenn. Wesleyan 8, Lindsey Wilson 2

MIDWEST

Anderson (Ind.) 1, SUNY Canton 0

Brockport 13, Ripon 6

Salem St. 16, Macalester 10

North Park 14, Wis.-Lutheran 5

Ohio Wesleyan 4, Nichols 0

RPI 8, Knox 5

W. Connecticut 7-3, Illinois Coll. 3-4

Wheaton (Mass.) 4, Washington (Mo.) 1

SOUTHWEST

Millikin 3, Dallas 1

Oklahoma St. 13, New Mexico 0

Texas Rio Grande Valley 7, Arlington Baptist 3

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Webb telescope ghostly 'lights out' inspection

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.