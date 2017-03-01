Sports Listen

Wednesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
EAST

George Washington 67, Fordham 66

Hartwick 78, Elmira 63

Rhode Island 68, Saint Joseph’s 49

Richmond 75, UMass 64

SOUTH

East Carolina 66, UConn 62

Florida 78, Arkansas 65

George Mason 63, Duquesne 62

Georgia 79, Auburn 78

LSU 92, Tennessee 82

Middle Georgia 79, Brewton-Parker 73

MIDWEST

Northwestern 67, Michigan 65

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

America East Conference

First Round

Albany (NY) 100, Hartford 71

New Hampshire 74, UMBC 65

Stony Brook 70, Binghamton 60

Vermont 86, Maine 41

Northeast Conference

First Round

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 73

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Bryant 78

Wagner 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Semifinals

S. New Hampshire 65, St. Rose 63

