Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Cornerstone 89, Pacific Union 83

Indiana-East 84, Reinhardt 74

St. Francis (Ind.) 100, Oregon Tech 92

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 71

UMass 70, Saint Joseph’s 63

Atlantic Coast Conference

Second Round

Duke 79, Clemson 72

Miami 62, Syracuse 57

Virginia 75, Pittsburgh 63

Virginia Tech 99, Wake Forest 90

Big 12 Conference

First Round

TCU 82, Oklahoma 63

Texas 61, Texas Tech 52

Big East Conference

First Round

St. John’s 74, Georgetown 73

Xavier 75, DePaul 64

Big Ten Conference

First Round

Penn St. 76, Nebraska 67, OT

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 57

Conference USA

First Round

Marshall 89, FAU 74

Rice 86, Southern Miss. 75

UAB 74, Charlotte 73

UTSA 56, W. Kentucky 52

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

NC Central 95, Bethune-Cookman 60

Norfolk St. 93, SC State 88, OT

Mountain West Conference

First Round

Air Force 83, Wyoming 68

San Diego St. 62, UNLV 52, OT

Utah St. 90, San Jose St. 64

Pacific-12 Conference

First Round

Arizona St. 98, Stanford 88, OT

California 67, Oregon St. 62

Colorado 73, Washington St. 63

Southern Cal 78, Washington 73

Patriot League

Championship

Bucknell 81, Lehigh 65

Southeastern Conference

First Round

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 52

Missouri 86, Auburn 83, OT

Southland Conference

First Round

Lamar 76, SE Louisiana 65

Sam Houston St. 77, Cent. Arkansas 69

Sun Belt Conference

First Round

Coastal Carolina 80, South Alabama 67

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, UALR 71

Louisiana-Monroe 73, Arkansas St. 70

Troy 84, Appalachian St. 64