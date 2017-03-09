Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Cornerstone 89, Pacific Union 83
Indiana-East 84, Reinhardt 74
St. Francis (Ind.) 100, Oregon Tech 92
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
Saint Louis 72, Duquesne 71
UMass 70, Saint Joseph’s 63
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round
Duke 79, Clemson 72
Miami 62, Syracuse 57
Virginia 75, Pittsburgh 63
Virginia Tech 99, Wake Forest 90
Big 12 Conference
First Round
TCU 82, Oklahoma 63
Texas 61, Texas Tech 52
Big East Conference
First Round
St. John’s 74, Georgetown 73
Xavier 75, DePaul 64
Big Ten Conference
First Round
Penn St. 76, Nebraska 67, OT
Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 57
Conference USA
First Round
Marshall 89, FAU 74
Rice 86, Southern Miss. 75
UAB 74, Charlotte 73
UTSA 56, W. Kentucky 52
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
NC Central 95, Bethune-Cookman 60
Norfolk St. 93, SC State 88, OT
Mountain West Conference
First Round
Air Force 83, Wyoming 68
San Diego St. 62, UNLV 52, OT
Utah St. 90, San Jose St. 64
Pacific-12 Conference
First Round
Arizona St. 98, Stanford 88, OT
California 67, Oregon St. 62
Colorado 73, Washington St. 63
Southern Cal 78, Washington 73
Patriot League
Championship
Bucknell 81, Lehigh 65
Southeastern Conference
First Round
Mississippi St. 79, LSU 52
Missouri 86, Auburn 83, OT
Southland Conference
First Round
Lamar 76, SE Louisiana 65
Sam Houston St. 77, Cent. Arkansas 69
Sun Belt Conference
First Round
Coastal Carolina 80, South Alabama 67
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, UALR 71
Louisiana-Monroe 73, Arkansas St. 70
Troy 84, Appalachian St. 64