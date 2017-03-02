Sports Listen

Wednesday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 1:22 am < a min read
EAST

George Washington 67, Fordham 66

Hartwick 78, Elmira 63

Rhode Island 68, Saint Joseph’s 49

Richmond 75, UMass 64

SOUTH

Alabama 70, Mississippi 55

Clemson 78, NC State 74

East Carolina 66, UConn 62

Florida 78, Arkansas 65

George Mason 63, Duquesne 62

Georgia 79, Auburn 78

LSU 92, Tennessee 82

Middle Georgia 79, Brewton-Parker 73

Wake Forest 88, Louisville 81

MIDWEST

Dayton 79, VCU 72

Illinois 73, Michigan St. 70

Marquette 95, Xavier 84

Northwestern 67, Michigan 65

Notre Dame 82, Boston College 66

Saint Louis 70, La Salle 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 94, Texas A&M-CC 80

Incarnate Word 89, Abilene Christian 75

Kansas St. 75, TCU 74

Texas Tech 67, Texas 57

FAR WEST

Nevada 82, San Jose St. 67

San Diego St. 51, Air Force 38

Southern Cal 87, Washington St. 64

UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 56

UCLA 98, Washington 66

UNLV 66, Utah St. 59

TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
First Round

Albany (NY) 100, Hartford 71

New Hampshire 74, UMBC 65

Stony Brook 70, Binghamton 60

Vermont 86, Maine 41

Northeast Conference
First Round

Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 73

Robert Morris 69, LIU Brooklyn 68

St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Bryant 78

Wagner 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Northeast-10 Conference
Semifinals

S. New Hampshire 65, St. Rose 63

Ohio Valley Conference
First Round

Murray St. 85, Tennessee Tech 84, 2OT

SE Missouri 78, Tennessee St. 75, OT

