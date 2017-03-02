Wednesday’s College Basketball Scores

George Washington 67, Fordham 66
Hartwick 78, Elmira 63
Rhode Island 68, Saint Joseph’s 49
Richmond 75, UMass 64
Alabama 70, Mississippi 55
Clemson 78, NC State 74
East Carolina 66, UConn 62
Florida 78, Arkansas 65
George Mason 63, Duquesne 62
Georgia 79, Auburn 78
LSU 92, Tennessee 82
Middle Georgia 79, Brewton-Parker 73
Wake Forest 88, Louisville 81
Dayton 79, VCU 72
Illinois 73, Michigan St. 70
Marquette 95, Xavier 84
Northwestern 67, Michigan 65
Notre Dame 82, Boston College 66
Saint Louis 70, La Salle 55
Houston Baptist 94, Texas A&M-CC 80
Incarnate Word 89, Abilene Christian 75
Kansas St. 75, TCU 74
Texas Tech 67, Texas 57
Nevada 82, San Jose St. 67
San Diego St. 51, Air Force 38
Southern Cal 87, Washington St. 64
UC Irvine 68, UC Riverside 56
UCLA 98, Washington 66
UNLV 66, Utah St. 59
|TOURNAMENT
|America East Conference
|First Round
Albany (NY) 100, Hartford 71
New Hampshire 74, UMBC 65
Stony Brook 70, Binghamton 60
Vermont 86, Maine 41
|Northeast Conference
|First Round
Mount St. Mary’s 76, Sacred Heart 73
Robert Morris 69, LIU Brooklyn 68
St. Francis (Pa.) 100, Bryant 78
Wagner 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
|Northeast-10 Conference
|Semifinals
S. New Hampshire 65, St. Rose 63
|Ohio Valley Conference
|First Round
Murray St. 85, Tennessee Tech 84, 2OT
SE Missouri 78, Tennessee St. 75, OT