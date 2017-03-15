Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|400
|000
|002—6
|8
|2
|Detroit
|023
|011
|10x—8
|13
|1
Dickey, Roe (5), O’Flaherty (7), Boyer (8), and Suzuki; Zimmermann, Kensing (1), Sanchez (3), Wilson (7), Lowe (8), Wilson (9), Molleken (9), and McCann, Hicks. W_Sanchez 1-1. L_Dickey 0-2. Sv_Molleken. HRs_Suzuki; Romine.
___
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|400—5
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|050
|00x—6
|5
|3
Jimenez, Stewart (5), McGough (7), Hart (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Taillon, Bastardo (5), Hughes (7), Street (7), Nicasio (8), Creasy (9), and Stewart, Williams. W_Bastardo 1-1. L_Jimenez 0-2. Sv_Creasy. HRs_Gosselin.
___
|Boston
|001
|001
|010—3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000—3
|5
|0
Kendrick, Walden (6), Taylor (6), Ysla (7), Martin (8), Shepherd (9), and Swihart, DePew; Andriese, Kittredge (4), Hunter (5), Cedeno (6), Carpenter (7), Farquhar (8), and Maile, McKenry. HRs_Travis; Gillaspie.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|110—2
|8
|3
|Miami
|110
|202
|00x—6
|10
|0
Harvey, Goeddel (4), Montero (5), Peterson (6), Sewald (8), and d’Arnaud, Plaia; Nicolino, Fife (4), Peters (7), and Telis, Paulino. W_Nicolino 1-0. L_Harvey 0-3. Sv_Peters.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|003
|010
|40x—8
|9
|0
Leake, Reyes (5), Mayers (6), Wick (7), Sherriff (7), and Fryer; Mejia, Reed (4), Kintzler (5), Breslow (6), Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Rogers (9), and Castro, Gimenez. W_Mejia 1-0. L_Leake 2-1.
___
|Washington
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|Houston
|105
|100
|01x—8
|12
|0
Cole, Solis (4), Nathan (6), Lara (7), Guthrie (8), and Wieters; Musgrove, Sipp (5), Giles (6), Devenski (7), Hoyt (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Musgrove 2-0. L_Cole 0-2. HRs_McCann, Kemmer.
___
|Cleveland
|133
|102
|001—11
|15
|2
|Texas
|101
|302
|311—12
|16
|0
Bauer, Head (5), Allen (7), Shaw (8), Clevinger (9), and Gomes, Quiroz; Martinez, Chapman (3), Alvarez (4), Dragmire (5), Bass (7), Slack (9), and Jimenez, Hayes. W_Slack 1-0. L_Clevinger 2-1. HRs_Gomes, Shaffer, Stamets; Martinson.
___
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|010—3
|6
|4
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|023
|20x—7
|9
|1
Hammel, Culver (5), Herrera (7), Minor (8), and Butera, Evans; Lopez, Fry (5), Minaya (6), Clark (7), Ynoa (8), and Narvaez, Pena. W_Minaya 1-1. L_Culver 0-1. HRs_Mondesi, Bonifacio; Moncada (2), Garcia, Asche.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|000
|400—4
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|03x—7
|8
|0
Skaggs, Ramirez (3), Bedrosian (7), Miller (8), Ege (8), and Maldonado, Arcia; Bumgarner, Blach (7), Okert (9), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Blach 1-1. L_Miller 1-1. Sv_Okert.
___
|San Diego
|201
|001
|030—7
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|100
|301
|03x—8
|13
|2
Richard, Fisher (4), Stammen (5), Bethancourt (6), Torres (7), Quackenbush (8), and Sanchez, Cruz; Reed, Wood (4), Storen (6), Cingrani (7), Lorenzen (8), and Mesoraco, Turner. W_Lorenzen 1-1. L_Quackenbush 0-1. HRs_Renfroe, Sanchez, Moreno; Cozart, Vincej.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|102
|025
|020—12
|16
|0
|Seattle
|200
|102
|011—7
|13
|2
McCarthy, Liberatore (4), Spitzbarth (5), Urias (6), Hatcher (6), Copping (8), Boyle (9), and Wilson, Murphy; Heston, Fien (3), Aro (5), Bergman (6), Machi (7), Judy (8), Owings (9), and Ruiz, Baron. W_Liberatore 1-0. L_Aro 0-1. HRs_Turner, Thompson; Gamel, Martin.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|010—4
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|111
|002—5
|12
|1
Anderson, Feliz (5), Milone (6), Barnes (9), and Bandy, Houle; Freeland, Marquez (9), Gonzalez (12), Carle (12), Holland (13), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Holland 1-0. L_Barnes 0-1. HRs_Adames.
___