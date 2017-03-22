Sports Listen

Sports News

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:46 pm 2 min read
Minnesota 002 001 010—4 9 1
Houston 421 001 00x—8 15 1

Hughes, Anderson (3), Wimmers (4), Tonkin (6), Rucinski (8), and Gimenez, Rodriguez; Keuchel, Hoyt (6), Giles (7), Feliz (8), Diaz (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Keuchel 1-0. L_Hughes 1-1. HRs_Springer, Gurriel.

___

New York Yankees 000 204 010—7 8 0
Philadelphia 000 000 021—3 6 1

Tanaka, Holder (6), Frieri (7), Marsh (8), Mantiply (9), and Sanchez; Velasquez, Rodriguez (6), Benoit (8), Gomez (9), and Hanigan, Knapp. W_Tanaka 3-0. L_Velasquez 1-1. HRs_Bird (2), Headley.

___

Washington 000 001 000—1 6 0
St. Louis 100 030 20x—6 10 1

Scherzer, Nathan (5), Blanton (7), Martin (8), Cotts (8), and Lobaton; Martinez, Cecil (9), Broxton (10), Hudson (11), Gant (12), and Fryer. W_Martinez 2-0. L_Scherzer 0-1.

___

Detroit 100 000 003—4 8 1
Toronto 000 020 003—5 7 1

Norris, Greene (6), Wilson (7), Ryan (8), Nesbitt (9), and McCann, Hicks; Estrada, Grilli (6), Smith (7), Howell (8), Biagini (9), and Martin, Graterol. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Nesbitt 0-1. HRs_Ficociello; Opitz.

___

Miami 140 031 033—15 16 0
New York Mets 330 012 000—9 12 2

Copeland, Beltre (3), Gonzalez (4), Guerra (10), Wittgren (12), and Realmuto, Paulino; Matz, Blevins (5), Familia (5), Wheeler (6), Salas (9), and d’Arnaud, Carrillo. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Wheeler 0-2. Sv_Wittgren. HRs_Moore (2), Cabrera; Granderson (2), Bruce.

___

Oakland 220 000 100—5 10 1
Chicago White Sox 000 012 000—3 7 1

Triggs, Madson (6), Casilla (7), Montas (8), and Vogt, Murphy; Gonzalez, Luebke (5), Petricka (6), Bummer (7), Putnam (8), and Narvaez, Smith. W_Triggs 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Montas. HRs_Sanchez.

___

San Diego 000 000 110—2 9 0
Kansas City 410 001 00x—6 6 0

Weaver, Fisher (1), Bethancourt (3), Maurer (5), Buchter (12), Wingenter (10), Hand (11), and Hedges; Karns, Wood (7), Herrera (8), Minor (9), and Butera. W_Karns 2-2. L_Weaver 1-1. HRs_Moustakas, Cuthbert.

___

San Francisco 002 001 300—6 5 3
Milwaukee 300 100 000—4 10 0

Cain, Gomez (10), Okert (13), Hernandez (11), Suarez (12), and Federowicz; Nelson, Ramirez (6), Torres (7), Knebel (6), Suter (7), and Bandy, Garcia. W_Gomez 1-0. L_Torres 0-1. Sv_Suarez. HRs_Span, Hwang; Aguilar.

___

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 141 010 200—9 13 2
Seattle 000 002 330—8 9 0

Petit, Morin (4), Yates (6), Holland (7), Guerra (8), Anderson (9), and Sanchez, Briceno; Martin, Gillies (3), Vincent (4), Rzepczynski (6), Pazos (7), Machi (8), and Ruiz, Baron. W_Petit 2-0. L_Martin 1-1. Sv_Anderson. HRs_Revere, Young Jr., Marte; Segura.

___

Cleveland 010 000 010—2 10 1
Colorado 051 013 00x—10 11 0

Salazar, Logan (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), and Gomes, Moore; Freeland, Musgrave (6), Motte (9), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Freeland 2-1. L_Salazar 1-1. HRs_Blackmon.

___

Texas 311 000 020—7 7 1
Los Angeles Angels (ss) 300 000 100—4 7 1

Webster, Hauschild (4), Bass (6), Wiles (8), Richman (9), and Jimenez, Hayes; Meyer, Parker (3), Bedrosian (5), Bailey (6), Alvarez (7), Adams (8), Gagnon (9), and Maldonado, Arcia. W_Webster 1-0. L_Meyer 0-1. Sv_Richman. HRs_Trout.

___

Tampa Bay 200 020 000—4 9 1
Baltimore 010 210 03x—7 11 1

Archer, Garton (6), Kittredge (8), and Maile, Marjama; Lee, Cleavinger (3), Brach (4), Hernandez (5), Britton (6), Wilson (7), Crichton (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Wilson 3-0. L_Kittredge 0-1. Sv_Crichton. HRs_Rasmus; Johnson, Sisco.

___

Chicago Cubs 000 02x xxx—2 3 0
Cincinnati 000 50x xxx—5 7 1

Williams, Zastryzny (4), and Montero; Feldman, and Mesoraco. W_Feldman 1-1. L_Williams 0-1. HRs_Schwarber; Duvall.

___

