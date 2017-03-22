Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|002
|001
|010—4
|9
|1
|Houston
|421
|001
|00x—8
|15
|1
Hughes, Anderson (3), Wimmers (4), Tonkin (6), Rucinski (8), and Gimenez, Rodriguez; Keuchel, Hoyt (6), Giles (7), Feliz (8), Diaz (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Keuchel 1-0. L_Hughes 1-1. HRs_Springer, Gurriel.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|204
|010—7
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|021—3
|6
|1
Tanaka, Holder (6), Frieri (7), Marsh (8), Mantiply (9), and Sanchez; Velasquez, Rodriguez (6), Benoit (8), Gomez (9), and Hanigan, Knapp. W_Tanaka 3-0. L_Velasquez 1-1. HRs_Bird (2), Headley.
___
|Washington
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|030
|20x—6
|10
|1
Scherzer, Nathan (5), Blanton (7), Martin (8), Cotts (8), and Lobaton; Martinez, Cecil (9), Broxton (10), Hudson (11), Gant (12), and Fryer. W_Martinez 2-0. L_Scherzer 0-1.
___
|Detroit
|100
|000
|003—4
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|020
|003—5
|7
|1
Norris, Greene (6), Wilson (7), Ryan (8), Nesbitt (9), and McCann, Hicks; Estrada, Grilli (6), Smith (7), Howell (8), Biagini (9), and Martin, Graterol. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Nesbitt 0-1. HRs_Ficociello; Opitz.
___
|Miami
|140
|031
|033—15
|16
|0
|New York Mets
|330
|012
|000—9
|12
|2
Copeland, Beltre (3), Gonzalez (4), Guerra (10), Wittgren (12), and Realmuto, Paulino; Matz, Blevins (5), Familia (5), Wheeler (6), Salas (9), and d’Arnaud, Carrillo. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Wheeler 0-2. Sv_Wittgren. HRs_Moore (2), Cabrera; Granderson (2), Bruce.
___
|Oakland
|220
|000
|100—5
|10
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|012
|000—3
|7
|1
Triggs, Madson (6), Casilla (7), Montas (8), and Vogt, Murphy; Gonzalez, Luebke (5), Petricka (6), Bummer (7), Putnam (8), and Narvaez, Smith. W_Triggs 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Montas. HRs_Sanchez.
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|110—2
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|410
|001
|00x—6
|6
|0
Weaver, Fisher (1), Bethancourt (3), Maurer (5), Buchter (12), Wingenter (10), Hand (11), and Hedges; Karns, Wood (7), Herrera (8), Minor (9), and Butera. W_Karns 2-2. L_Weaver 1-1. HRs_Moustakas, Cuthbert.
___
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|300—6
|5
|3
|Milwaukee
|300
|100
|000—4
|10
|0
Cain, Gomez (10), Okert (13), Hernandez (11), Suarez (12), and Federowicz; Nelson, Ramirez (6), Torres (7), Knebel (6), Suter (7), and Bandy, Garcia. W_Gomez 1-0. L_Torres 0-1. Sv_Suarez. HRs_Span, Hwang; Aguilar.
___
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|141
|010
|200—9
|13
|2
|Seattle
|000
|002
|330—8
|9
|0
Petit, Morin (4), Yates (6), Holland (7), Guerra (8), Anderson (9), and Sanchez, Briceno; Martin, Gillies (3), Vincent (4), Rzepczynski (6), Pazos (7), Machi (8), and Ruiz, Baron. W_Petit 2-0. L_Martin 1-1. Sv_Anderson. HRs_Revere, Young Jr., Marte; Segura.
___
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010—2
|10
|1
|Colorado
|051
|013
|00x—10
|11
|0
Salazar, Logan (6), McAllister (7), Goody (8), and Gomes, Moore; Freeland, Musgrave (6), Motte (9), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Freeland 2-1. L_Salazar 1-1. HRs_Blackmon.
___
|Texas
|311
|000
|020—7
|7
|1
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|300
|000
|100—4
|7
|1
Webster, Hauschild (4), Bass (6), Wiles (8), Richman (9), and Jimenez, Hayes; Meyer, Parker (3), Bedrosian (5), Bailey (6), Alvarez (7), Adams (8), Gagnon (9), and Maldonado, Arcia. W_Webster 1-0. L_Meyer 0-1. Sv_Richman. HRs_Trout.
___
|Tampa Bay
|200
|020
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|210
|03x—7
|11
|1
Archer, Garton (6), Kittredge (8), and Maile, Marjama; Lee, Cleavinger (3), Brach (4), Hernandez (5), Britton (6), Wilson (7), Crichton (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Wilson 3-0. L_Kittredge 0-1. Sv_Crichton. HRs_Rasmus; Johnson, Sisco.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|02x
|xxx—2
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|50x
|xxx—5
|7
|1
Williams, Zastryzny (4), and Montero; Feldman, and Mesoraco. W_Feldman 1-1. L_Williams 0-1. HRs_Schwarber; Duvall.
___