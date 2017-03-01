Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDTrump speechSequestrationFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Major League Linescore

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 6:21 pm 2 min read
Share
Boston 201 000 020—5 10 2
Baltimore 404 000 31x—12 10 2

Owens, Thornburg (3), Beeks (3), Barnes (4), Kelly (5), Hembree (6), Taylor (8), and Swihart, DePew; Bundy, Bleier (3), Brach (5), Ynoa (6), Rodriguez (8), Yacabonis (8), Liranzo (9), and Castillo, Perez. W_Bundy 1-0. L_Owens 0-2. HRs_Benintendi; Jones, Coyle.

___

Washington 022 104 000—9 15 0
Detroit (ss) 000 000 010—1 7 2

Ross, Hill (3), Turner (5), Suero (7), Lara (8), Eitel (9), and Solano, Read; Pelfrey, Reininger (2), Wilson (3), Greene (4), Lowe (5), Jaye (6), Leon (7), Nesbitt (8), Riordan (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pelfrey 0-2. HRs_Taylor, Read, Ward;

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

___

Advertisement
Miami 130 111 110—9 10 0
Houston 010 000 310—5 7 1

Koehler, Volquez (3), McGowan (5), Ellington (6), Copeland (7), Wittgren (9), and Nola, Telis; Devenski, Thornton (2), Martes (3), Chapman (4), Guduan (6), West (6), Jankowski (8), Perez (9), and Stassi, Heineman. W_Koehler 1-0. L_Devenski 0-1. HRs_Yelich, Galloway, Rojas; Reed.

___

Pittsburgh 110 001 000—3 9 1
Minnesota 000 100 000—1 5 0

Lindblom, Hughes (3), Neverauskas (4), Runzler (5), Santana (6), Lakind (7), Dickson (8), DuRapau (9), and Williams, Kelley; Gibson, Rucinski (2), Vogelsong (4), Breslow (5), Slegers (6), Gonsalves (7), Reed (8), Romero (9), and Castro, Rodriguez. W_Lindblom 2-0. L_Gibson 0-1. Sv_DuRapau. HRs_Jaso;

___

New York Mets 000 000 001—1 8 1
St. Louis 015 000 00x—6 5 0

Molina, Gilmartin (3), Rowen (5), Bradford (6), Sewald (7), Taylor (8), and Rivera, Carrillo; Martinez, Cecil (4), Broxton (5), Woodford (6), Gant (7), Weaver (8), Gomber (8), and Molina, Rosario. W_Martinez 1-0. L_Molina 0-1. HRs_Evans; Grichuk.

___

Philadelphia 000 300 002—5 8 2
Tampa Bay 001 012 010—5 7 2

Velasquez, Morgan (3), Asher (5), Pinto (7), Neris (8), Mariot (9), and Knapp, Alfaro; Odorizzi, Hunter (3), Andriese (4), Kittredge (5), Marks (6), Schultz (7), Faria (8), and Sucre, Heim. HRs_Sucre.

___

Detroit (ss) 020 001 200—5 11 1
Toronto 000 012 100—4 7 1

Fulmer, Saupold (3), Achter (5), Balester (5), Mujica (6), Baez (7), Alcantara (9), and McCann, Green; Tepera, Smith (2), Mayza (3), Smith (4), Bolsinger (5), Schultz (6), Leone (7), Borucki (8), Campos (9), and Martin, McGuire, Jansen. W_Mujica 1-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Alcantara. HRs_Pompey.

___

Seattle 000 005 200—7 14 0
Cleveland 001 000 300—4 9 2

Smyly, Scribner (3), Diaz (4), Vieira (5), Povse (6), Tago (7), Owings (8), Fien (9), and Zunino, Littlewood; Bauer, Goody (4), Merritt (5), Peoples (6), Crockett (7), Olson (8), Milner (9), and Gomes, Moore, Quiroz. W_Vieira 1-0. L_Merritt 0-1. Sv_Fien. HRs_Martinez.

___

Chicago Cubs 002 001 103—7 12 1
Kansas City 100 000 011—3 4 2

Butler, Williams (3), Martinez (5), Meza (6), Nance (7), Torrez (8), Paniagua (9), and Contreras, Corporan; Karns, Junis (3), Alexander (5), Sanchez (6), League (7), Withrow (8), Parnell (9), and Perez, Gallagher. W_Butler 1-0. L_Junis 0-1. HRs_Escobar.

___

Cincinnati 100 100 000—2 7 0
Milwaukee 200 000 001—3 9 0

Bonilla, Davis (2), Romano (4), Stephens (6), Mella (8), Hernandez (9), and Barnhart, Wallach; Anderson, Milone (2), Barnes (3), Feliz (4), Scahill (5), Oliver (6), Suter (7), Wilkerson (8), Espino (9), and Susac, Houle. W_Espino 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Cozart; Broxton.

___

Texas 000 020 000—2 4 0
Los Angeles Angels 100 000 002—3 10 0

Perez, Pettibone (3), Griffin (4), Faulkner (7), Bibens-Dirkx (7), Wright (8), Loewen (9), Pena (9), and Chirinos, Jimenez; Chavez, Meyer (3), Middleton (5), Miller (6), Adams (7), Paredes (8), Valdez (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Loewen 0-1.

___

San Diego (ss) 100 000 000—1 3 3
Colorado 100 200 00x—3 5 1

Clemens, Vargas (4), Magill (5), Jester (7), Baumann (8), and Cruz; Chatwood, Motte (3), Qualls (4), Dunn (5), Musgrave (6), Farris (8), Jiminian (9), and Wolters, Garneau. W_Qualls 1-0. L_Vargas 0-1. Sv_Jiminian.

___

Oakland 000 000 000—0 2 0
San Diego (ss) 001 100 12x—5 6 0

Gray, Coulombe (3), Smith (4), Brady (6), Healy (7), Kurcz (8), and Maxwell, Murphy; Cahill, Bawcom (3), Stammen (5), Fisher (6), Torres (7), Bethancourt (8), Maton (9), and Hedges, Torrens. W_Bawcom 1-0. L_Coulombe 0-1. HRs_Myers, Blash.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wednesday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

F/A-18E Super Hornet conducts aerial refueling operations

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 1.39%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 2.42%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 3.47%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 3.99%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 4.47%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.94%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 5.95%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 4.66%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.