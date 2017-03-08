Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2017
Canada 200 001 010—4 7 1
New York Yankees 204 003 01x—10 14 1

Richmond, Dawson (3), Case (4), Wick (5), Dygestile-Therrien (6), Leroux (6), Rowley (8), and Kottaras, Reeves; Severino, Graham (3), Chapman (4), Barbato (5), Enns (7), Holder (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Graham 1-0. L_Dawson 0-1. HRs_Wood (2), O’Neill; Sanchez, Holliday, Higashioka, Hicks.

Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 4 0
Atlanta 002 000 10x—3 7 0

Hellickson, Burnett (5), Appel (7), and Rupp, Moore; Colon, Cabrera (4), Newcomb (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramirez (8), Krol (9), and Flowers, Schlehuber. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Appel 0-2. Sv_Krol.

Toronto 000 001 300—4 11 0
Baltimore 230 010 00x—6 6 0

Latos, Browning (3), Biagini (4), Harrell (6), Beliveau (7), Campos (8), and Graterol, Monsalve; Miley, O’Day (4), Wilson (5), Cleavinger (7), Bleier (8), Hart (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Miley 1-1. L_Latos 0-1. Sv_Hart. HRs_Gurriel Jr.; Smith, Gentry.

