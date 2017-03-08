Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Mets (ss)
|000
|110
|000—2
|6
|1
|Houston
|200
|500
|32x—12
|15
|0
Gsellman, Edgin (3), Taylor (4), McGowan (5), Gilmartin (6), Roseboom (8), and Nido, Plaia; Morton, Sipp (4), Frias (5), Harris (6), Giles (7), Peacock (8), and McCann, Heineman. W_Morton 1-0. L_Gsellman 0-1. HRs_Cabrera; Hernandez, Reed.
___
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100—2
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|10x—3
|7
|0
Hellickson, Burnett (5), Appel (7), and Rupp, Moore; Colon, Cabrera (4), Newcomb (5), Rodriguez (7), Ramirez (8), Krol (9), and Flowers, Schlehuber. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Appel 0-2. Sv_Krol.
Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.
___
|Toronto
|000
|001
|300—4
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|230
|010
|00x—6
|6
|0
Latos, Browning (3), Biagini (4), Harrell (6), Beliveau (7), Campos (8), and Graterol, Monsalve; Miley, O’Day (4), Wilson (5), Cleavinger (7), Bleier (8), Hart (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Miley 1-1. L_Latos 0-1. Sv_Hart. HRs_Gurriel Jr.; Smith, Gentry.
___
|Washington
|000
|002
|100—3
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|420
|011
|01x—9
|14
|0
Strasburg, Albers (3), Turner (4), Gott (7), Eitel (8), and Severino, Read, Kieboom; Wacha, Cecil (4), Siegrist (5), Reyes (6), Lucas (8), Bowman (9), and Fryer, Lino. W_Wacha 2-0. L_Strasburg 0-1. HRs_Bader.
___
|Canada
|200
|001
|010—4
|7
|1
|New York Yankees
|204
|003
|01x—10
|14
|1
Richmond, Dawson (3), Case (4), Wick (5), Dygestile-Therrien (6), Leroux (6), Rowley (8), and Kottaras, Reeves; Severino, Graham (3), Chapman (4), Barbato (5), Enns (7), Holder (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Graham 1-0. L_Dawson 0-1. HRs_Wood (2), O’Neill; Sanchez, Holliday, Higashioka, Hicks.
___
|Dominican Republic
|000
|019
|000—10
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|100
|200—6
|13
|1
Peralta, Diaz (2), Gonzalez (2), Eppler (3), Dickson (5), Lakind (7), DuRapau (8), Lopez (9), and Castillo; Cole, Glasnow (4), Runzler (6), Sanchez (7), Santana (7), Light (9), and Williams, Kelley. W_Dickson 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Machado; Suiter.
___
|Boston
|000
|400
|201—7
|11
|1
|New York Mets (ss)
|100
|313
|00x—8
|13
|1
Porcello, Ramirez (4), Johnson (5), Workman (7), and Vazquez, Butler; Syndergaard, Conlon (3), Wilk (5), Reed (6), Blevins (7), Gorzelanny (8), Taylor (9), and d’Arnaud, Sanchez. W_Wilk 1-0. L_Johnson 0-2. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Craig; Bruce.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|050
|003
|001—9
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Nolasco, Adams (4), Morin (5), Parker (6), Miller (7), Paredes (8), Holland (9), and Perez, Briceno; Garrett, Mitchell (3), Storen (5), Brice (6), Peralta (7), Luetge (8), and Brantly, Turner. W_Nolasco 1-0. L_Garrett 1-1. HRs_Fontana;
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|100
|000
|001—2
|3
|0
|Milwaukee (ss)
|031
|210
|00x—7
|11
|2
Hill, Somsen (2), Stripling (3), Castillo (4), Younginer (5), Oaks (6), Istler (8), and Wilson, Barnes; Guerra, Feliz (4), Barnes (5), Marinez (6), Oliver (7), Woodruff (8), Ramirez (9), Dillard (9), and Susac, Garcia. W_Guerra 1-0. L_Hill 0-2. HRs_Pederson; Aguilar.
___
|Milwaukee (ss)
|001
|001
|102—5
|7
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|010
|000
|210—4
|9
|1
Hader, Cravy (3), Scahill (5), Goforth (7), Barbosa (8), Kohlscheen (8), and Pina, Houle; Fulmer, Swarzak (4), Danish (6), Covey (8), Minaya (9), Clark (9), and Soto, Pena. W_Kohlscheen 1-0. L_Minaya 0-1. HRs_Brinson, Shaw, De Jesus Jr.; Liriano, Garcia, Saladino.
___
|Italy
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Oakland
|010
|212
|01x—7
|8
|1
Oberto, Crepaldi (3), Fanti (4), Neal (5), Trivino (6), Sturdevant (7), Navas (8), and Morreale, Chavez; Graveman, Hendriks (4), Hahn (5), Montas (8), and Maxwell, Murphy. W_Graveman 2-0. L_Oberto 0-1. HRs_Healy, Pinder.
___
|Puerto Rico
|000
|110
|030—5
|10
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|212—6
|7
|0
Santiago, Lopez (2), Colon (4), Roman (5), Romero (7), Mejia (8), Pagan (9), and Molina, Perez; Samardzija, Roth (4), Melancon (6), Osich (7), Hernandez (8), Gearrin (8), Okert (9), and Brown, Hundley. W_Okert 1-0. L_Pagan. HRs_Morse, Marrero.
___
|Venezuela
|200
|224
|010—11
|18
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|2
Petit, Alvarado (2), Guerra (3), Suarez (4), Rodriguez (5), Alvarez (6), Bencomo (8), Rico (9), and Perez, Chirinos; Kennedy, Caramo (3), Minor (4), McCarthy (6), Culver (7), Stout (8), Withrow (9), and Butera, Morin. W_Petit 1-0. L_Kennedy 1-1. HRs_Cabrera;
___
|Mexico
|200
|000
|110—4
|10
|1
|Arizona
|031
|001
|14x—10
|14
|2
Rodriguez, Sanchez (3), Aguilar (4), Lloyd (5), DeFratus (6), Cimber (7), Locante (8), Magill (8), and Carrillo, Valle; Greinke, Shipley (3), Wilhelmsen (6), Jepsen (7), Marshall (8), Sherfy (9), and Herrmann, Hernandez. W_Greinke 2-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Marzilli.
___
|Columbia
|001
|100
|016—9
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|140
|020
|000—7
|8
|3
Pino, Marimon (2), Moscoso (2), Nappo (4), Frieri (5), Guerrero (5), Ames (6), Wagner (7), Moreno (8), and Solano, Viloria; Whitley, De Leon (4), Cedeno (6), Ramirez (7), Farquhar (8), Eveland (9), Stanek (9), and Casali, Ciuffo. W_Moreno 1-0. L_Eveland 0-2. HRs_Alfaro, Polo; Beckham, Souza Jr..
___
|United States
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|00x—3
|4
|2
Gregerson, Miller (2), McGee (2), Baxendale (2), Neshek (3), Robertson (4), Jones (5), Rucinski (6), Wimmers (7), Slegers (8), and Posey; May, Rosario (4), Vogelsong (5), Belisle (6), Pressly (7), Breslow (8), and Castro, Murphy. W_Belisle 1-0. L_Rucinski 0-1. Sv_Breslow.
___