Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 7:01 pm 1 min read
Atlanta 400 000 002—6 8 2
Detroit 023 011 10x—8 13 1

Dickey, Roe (5), O’Flaherty (7), Boyer (8), and Suzuki; Zimmermann, Kensing (1), Sanchez (3), Wilson (7), Lowe (8), Wilson (9), Molleken (9), and McCann, Hicks. W_Sanchez 1-1. L_Dickey 0-2. Sv_Molleken. HRs_Suzuki; Romine.

___

Baltimore 100 000 400—5 5 0
Pittsburgh 001 050 00x—6 5 3

Jimenez, Stewart (5), McGough (7), Hart (8), and Joseph, Sisco; Taillon, Bastardo (5), Hughes (7), Street (7), Nicasio (8), Creasy (9), and Stewart, Williams. W_Bastardo 1-1. L_Jimenez 0-2. Sv_Creasy. HRs_Gosselin.

___

Boston 001 001 010—3 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 003 000—3 5 0

Kendrick, Walden (6), Taylor (6), Ysla (7), Martin (8), Shepherd (9), and Swihart, DePew; Andriese, Kittredge (4), Hunter (5), Cedeno (6), Carpenter (7), Farquhar (8), and Maile, McKenry. HRs_Travis; Gillaspie.

___

New York Mets 000 000 110—2 8 3
Miami 110 202 00x—6 10 0

Harvey, Goeddel (4), Montero (5), Peterson (6), Sewald (8), and d’Arnaud, Plaia; Nicolino, Fife (4), Peters (7), and Telis, Paulino. W_Nicolino 1-0. L_Harvey 0-3. Sv_Peters.

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 5 0
Minnesota 003 010 40x—8 9 0

Leake, Reyes (5), Mayers (6), Wick (7), Sherriff (7), and Fryer; Mejia, Reed (4), Kintzler (5), Breslow (6), Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Rogers (9), and Castro, Gimenez. W_Mejia 1-0. L_Leake 2-1.

___

Washington 020 000 000—2 6 0
Houston 105 100 01x—8 12 0

Cole, Solis (4), Nathan (6), Lara (7), Guthrie (8), and Wieters; Musgrove, Sipp (5), Giles (6), Devenski (7), Hoyt (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Musgrove 2-0. L_Cole 0-2. HRs_McCann, Kemmer.

___

Kansas City 101 000 010—3 6 4
Chicago White Sox 000 023 20x—7 9 1

Hammel, Culver (5), Herrera (7), Minor (8), and Butera, Evans; Lopez, Fry (5), Minaya (6), Clark (7), Ynoa (8), and Narvaez, Pena. W_Minaya 1-1. L_Culver 0-1. HRs_Mondesi, Bonifacio; Moncada (2), Garcia, Asche.

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 000 400—4 7 1
San Francisco 000 004 03x—7 8 0

Skaggs, Ramirez (3), Bedrosian (7), Miller (8), Ege (8), and Maldonado, Arcia; Bumgarner, Blach (7), Okert (9), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Blach 1-1. L_Miller 1-1. Sv_Okert.

___

