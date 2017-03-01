Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2017
GIRLS BASKETBALL
3A State Championships
State Quarterfinal

Brookville 64, Warhill 35

Hidden Valley 57, Tabb 54

Magna Vista 50, Hopewell 33

VISAA State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal

Bishop Ireton 48, Trinity Episcopal 41

Bishop O’Connell 59, St. Catherine’s 52

Paul VI 81, Potomac School 33

St. Annes-Belfield 44, Flint Hill 42

Division II
Quarterfinal

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Trinity Christian School 26

Miller School 60, Highland-Warrenton 41

Norfolk Christian 53, Covenant School 50

Seton School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 32

Division III
Quarterfinal

Christ Chapel Academy 55, Richmond Christian 52

Roanoke Catholic vs. Carlisle, ppd. to Mar 2.

Timberlake Christian 90, Veritas Christian Academy 16

BOYS BASKETBALL
VISAA State Tournament
Division I
Quarterfinal

Bishop O’Connell 66, Potomac School 28

Cape Henry Collegiate 53, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50

Trinity Episcopal 90, Bishop Sullivan 74

Division II
Quarterfinal

Blue Ridge 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 43

Miller School 80, Walsingham Academy 43

Va. Episcopal 48, Hargrave Military 45

Division III
Quarterfinal

Amelia Academy 74, Fredericksburg Academy 63

Christ Chapel Academy 62, Wakefield School 61

North Cross 49, Roanoke Catholic 43

Williamsburg Christian Academy 97, Richmond Christian 45

