Wednesday’s Scores

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|3A State Championships
|State Quarterfinal
Brookville 64, Warhill 35
Hidden Valley 57, Tabb 54
Magna Vista 50, Hopewell 33
|VISAA State Tournament
|Division I
|Quarterfinal
Bishop Ireton 48, Trinity Episcopal 41
Bishop O’Connell 59, St. Catherine’s 52
Paul VI 81, Potomac School 33
St. Annes-Belfield 44, Flint Hill 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Trinity Christian School 26
Miller School 60, Highland-Warrenton 41
Norfolk Christian 53, Covenant School 50
Seton School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 32
|Division III
|Quarterfinal
Christ Chapel Academy 55, Richmond Christian 52
Roanoke Catholic vs. Carlisle, ppd. to Mar 2.
Timberlake Christian 90, Veritas Christian Academy 16
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|VISAA State Tournament
|Division I
|Quarterfinal
Bishop O’Connell 66, Potomac School 28
Cape Henry Collegiate 53, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50
Trinity Episcopal 90, Bishop Sullivan 74
Blue Ridge 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 43
Miller School 80, Walsingham Academy 43
Va. Episcopal 48, Hargrave Military 45
|Division III
|Quarterfinal
Amelia Academy 74, Fredericksburg Academy 63
Christ Chapel Academy 62, Wakefield School 61
North Cross 49, Roanoke Catholic 43
Williamsburg Christian Academy 97, Richmond Christian 45