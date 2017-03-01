Sports Listen

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2017
BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Glasnow, Clay Holmes, Nick Kingham, Chad Kuhl, Pat Light, Dovydas Neverauskas, A.J. Schugel, Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams; LHPs Steven Brault, Felipe Rivero and Tyler Webb; INFs Josh Bell, Chris Bostick, Phil Gosselin, Alen Hanson, Max Moroff and Gift Ngoepe; OFs Adam Frazier and Jose Osuna; and C Elias Diaz on one-year contracts.

American Association

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B/OF Stefan Sabol.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Miles Moeller.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Javier Herrera.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived G Jordan McRae.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Norris Cole.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed a franchise tag on CB Trumaine Johnson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB James Harrison to a two-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released FB Mike Miller.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Traded F Joe Whitney to Arizona for F Brendan Ranford; D Cody Corbett to Washington for G Joe Cannata; and W Jarome Iginla to Los Angeles for a conditional 2018 fourth-round draft pick. Assigned Ranford and Cannata to San Antonio (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Remi Elie to Texas (AHL). Traded LW Lauri Korpikoski to Columbus for D Dillon Heatherington.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded F Steve Ott to Montreal for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick; F Thomas Vanek to Florida for D Dylan McIlrath and a conditional 2017 third-round draft pick; and F Tomas Jurco to Chicago for a 2017 third-round draft pick. Recalled LW Mitch Callahan from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Traded G Mike McKenna to Tampa Bay for G Adam Wilcox, and assigned Wilcox to Springfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Traded F Dwight King to Montreal for a conditional 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Traded F Sven Andrighetto to Colorado for F Andreas Martinsen.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Kevin Rooney, Joseph Blandisi, Blake Coleman and Miles Wood and D Steven Santini from Albany (AHL). Traded D Kyle Quincey to Columbus for D Dalton Prout. Traded F P.A. Parenteau to Nashville for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick. Assigned D Seth Helgeson to Albany.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded RW Justin Fontaine to Edmonton for F Taylor Beck. Assigned D Steven Kampfer to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded D Mark Streit to Tampa Bay for C Valtteri Filppula and 2017 fourth-round and conditional seventh-round draft picks. Re-signed G Michal Neuvirth and F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to multi-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded Fs Eric Fehr and Steve Oleksy an undisclosed draft pick to Toronto for D Frankie Corrado.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded C Valtteri Filppula and 2017 fourth- and seventh-round draft picks to Philadelphia for D Mark Streit, who was traded to Pittsburgh for a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Claimed C Joseph Cramarossa off waivers from Anaheim. Traded W Jannik Hansen to San Jose for RW Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Paul Carey from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES — Signed M Marcel Schaefer.

TENNIS
World TeamTennis

NEW YORK EMPIRE — Named Gigi Fernandez coach.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Announced women’s volleyball coach Hugh Hernesman will not return.

FURMAN — Named Rose Hull assistant women’s soccer coach.

