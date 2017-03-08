Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Parker Bridwell, Dylan Bundy, Oliver Drake, Jason García, Mychal Givens, Joe Gunkel, Jesus Liranzo, Logan Verrett, Tyler Wilson, Mike Wright and Gabriel Ynoa; LHPs Jayson Aquino, Richard Bleier, Donnie Hart and Chris Lee; INF Trey Mancini; and OFs Dariel Alvarez, Joey Rickard, Anthony Santander and Aneury Tavarez on one-year contracts. Optioned Alvarez to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cody Anderson, Shawn Armstrong, Dylan Baker, Mike Clevinger, Joe Colon, Carlos Frias, Perci Garner, Nicholas Goody and Adam Plutko; LHPs Tim Cooney, Kyle Crockett, Ryan Merritt, Hoby Milner and Shawn Morimando; INFs Erik Gonzalez, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Giovanny Urshela; OFs Abraham Almonte and Tyler Naquin; and Cs Francisco Mejia and Roberto Perez on one-year contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned Cs Xavier Fernandez and Chase Vallot, OF Alfredo Escalera, INF Corey Toups, LHPs Jonathan Dziedzic and Eric Skoglund and RHPs Luke Farrell and RHP Josh Staumont to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Kyle Zimmer to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Connor Sadzeck and LHPs Yohander Mendez and Andrew Faulkner to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Jesse Biddle to Mississippi (SL) and RHP Jason Hursh to Gwinnett (IL). Reassigned Cs Joe Odom and Kade Scivicque, OF Dustin Peterson, LHPs Sam Freeman and Adam Kolarek and RHP Rhiner Cruz to minor league camp.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INFs Tyler Urps and Jose Lozara.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Scott Firth.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded C Luis Alen to York for a player to be named.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of OLB Elvis Dumervil.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor, P Colton Schmidt and FB Mike Tolbert. Released WR Marcus Easley.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed RB Fozzy Whittaker to a two-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed P Jacob Schum.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived C Marcus Martin.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed TE Vernon Davis.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Cory Greenwood.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW Valentin Zykov from Charlotte (AHL). Assigned G Alex Nadeljkovic from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated D Niklas Hjalmarsson from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Julien Nantel from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Adam Cracknell to a one-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Jimmy Howard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Colin Stevens from Tulsa (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Brandon Halverson from Hartford (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL). Recalled G Mackenzie Skapski from Greenville to Hartford.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Gabriel Gagne from Wichita (ECHL) to Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Tage Thompson to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Chicago (AHL).

American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON SENATORS — Returned F Greger Hanson to Allen (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Mitchell Heard to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned D Josh Atkinson to Atlanta (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Michael Joly from Greenville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Returned Fs Jack Nevins and Nolan LaPorte to Quad City (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned F Bryan Moore to Allen (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Matt Lane from Elmira (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Julien Nantel to Colorado (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled F Jake Marchment from Allen (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Tony Cameranesi to Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Mile DeLaVergne.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Steve Racine.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Charlie Millen.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Released G Jake Reed as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Chris Kovalcik as emergency backup.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Docked Monster Energy driver AJ Allmendinger 35 points, fined his crew chief Randall Burnett $65,000 and suspended Burnett three races after finding three loose lug nuts on Allmendinger’s car after Sunday’s race. Docked Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Xfinity owners points, fined Kyle Busch’s crew chief Scott Graves $10,000 and suspended Graves one race because Busch’s car was too low Fined Chase Elliott’s Camping World Truck crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz $5,000 and suspended him one race for failing inspection after Saturday’s race.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Suspended G Josh Jackson from Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament game.

ST. XAVIER — Announced the retirement of athletic director Don Olson, effective at the end of the 2016-17 academic year, and he will remain with the school in an advisory role.

SHENANDOAH — Will not issue a new contract to men’s basketball coach Rob Pryor.