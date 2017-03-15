Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Joe Gunkel to Norfolk (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Andrew Bellatti on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Alfredo Gonzalez to Birmingham (SL) and OF Willy Garcia, LHP Giovanni Soto and RHPs Chris Beck, Tyler Danish and Brad Goldberg to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned LHP Aaron Bummer and RHP Blake Smith to minor league camp.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned C Francisco Mejia to Akron (EL). Reassigned INF Nellie Rodriguez to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Myles Jaye to Toledo (IL). Reassigned Cs Austin Green and Grayson Greiner and OFs Mike Gerber and Jason Krizan to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OF Andrew Aplin, RHP Brady Rodgers and LHPs Reymin Guduan and Ashur Tolliver to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned OF Michael Hermosillo and INFs David Fletcher and Sherman Johnson to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Borucki to Dunedin (FSL) and RHP Chris Smith to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 3B Dawel Lugo to Jackson (SL) and RHP Jimmie Sherfy and LHP Anthony Banda to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Lisalverto Bonilla and Jackson Stephens and INF Dilson Herrera to Louisville (IL) and OF Aristides Aquino and RHPs Luis Castillo, Keury Mella, Nick Travieso and Ariel Hernandez to Pensacola (SL). Reassigned C Joe Hudson, INF Brandon Dixon, OF Gabby Guerrero, LHPs Ismael Guillon and Nick Routt and RHPs Tyler Mahle, Jimmy Herget and Kevin Shackelford to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Nick Pivetta, Mark Appel and Ricardo Pinto to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned INF Luis Urias to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Miguel Gomez and RHPs Dan Slania, Reyes Moronta, Chase Johnson, Ian Gardeck and Kyle Crick to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released C Derek Norris unconditionally.

American Association

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Jake Taylor.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sold the contract of RHP Dylan Rheault to the San Francisco Giants.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Chris Breen and Denzel Richardson, SS Rolando Gomez and C/3B Julio Rodriguez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Derek DeYoung to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).

NBA Development League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Acquired F Shane Edwards.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended N.Y. Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded C Jeremy Zuttah and a 2017 sixth-round draft pick (No. 198) to San Francisco for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick (No. 186).

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Davon House. Re-signed LB Jordan Tripp.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Robert Turbin.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Terence Newman.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Dont’a Hightower to a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Justin Hunter to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Byron Froese to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Chris O’Hara offensive quality control coach, Bill Callahan assistant head coach/offensive line coach, Chad Grimm outside linebackers coach and Bret Munsey assistant special teams coach. Re-signed DL Ziggy Hood and T Vinston Painter. Released DE Ricky Jean Francois.

Arena Football League

WASHINGTON VALOR — Named Benji McDowell, Cos Dematteo and Steve Thonn assistant coaches.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL) on an emergency basis.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Luc Snuggerud on a three-year contract beginning next season.

DALLAS STARS — Signed Gavin Bayreuther.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Tim Bozon from Manchester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned F Chase Lang from Iowa (AHL) to Quad City (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F John Quenneville from Albany (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Justin Danforth on an amateur tryout agreement.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled F Mitchell Heard from Florida (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled G Landon Bow from Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ALASKA ACES — Signed G Davis Jones to an amateur tryout agreement.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Mike DeLaVergne.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Loaned G Andy Iles to Binghamton (AHL). Signed G Tim Keegan and D Carl Belizario to amateur tryout agreements.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Robert Hamilton and F Mario Puskarich.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Riley Bourbonnais.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, who was named coach of Missouri.

NEBRASKA — Announced freshman F Jeriah Horne will transfer.

POST (CONN.) — Promoted assistant women’s basketball coach Jon Plefka to head coach.

WASHINGTON — Fired men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar.