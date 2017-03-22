Sports Listen

Westbrook posts 35th triple-double; Thunder roll past 76ers

By MURRAY EVANS
March 22, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The Thunder have won 16 straight games against Philadelphia, a run that stretches to the 2008-09 season, the franchise’s first in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook, who made all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws, has recorded five triple-doubles against Philadelphia, his highest total against any NBA team.

He needs six triple-doubles in Oklahoma City’s final 11 games to tie Oscar Robertson’s single-season record, set during the 1961-62 season.

Nik Stauskas led the 76ers with 20 points, reaching the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Oklahoma City dominated the 76ers on the boards, posting a 54-25 rebounding advantage.

