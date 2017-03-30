Sports Listen

Westbrook scores 57 in Thunder’s 114-106 OT win over Magic

By TERRANCE HARRIS
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 1:04 am < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 57 points — the most in a triple-double in NBA history — 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-106 overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Westbrook, a leading MVP candidate, led the Thunder to their largest comeback in team history, rallying Oklahoma City from a 21-point deficit in the second half as he recorded his 38th triple-double of the season.

And like the 13-point outburst in the final three minutes against Dallas on Monday night for the win, Westbrook was again the catalyst as he hit big shots in the fourth quarter, including the tying 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to force the extra period.

Enes Kanter added 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Thunder, and Victor Oladipo had 13 points while returning to Amway Center for the first time since being traded by the Magic last June.

Evan Fournier finished with 24 points and Terrence Ross added 23 for the Magic.

This story has been updated with Westbrook having most points in a triple-double, and Thunder setting team record for biggest comeback.

