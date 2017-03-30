Wheeler, Gsellman earn spots in Mets’ rotation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Zack Wheeler has earned a spot in the New York Mets’ rotation after missing two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Robert Gsellman will begin the season as the team’s No. 5 starter in place of the injured Steven Matz.

Manager Terry Collins made the pitching decisions Thursday. Collins also said center fielder Juan Lagares is going to the disabled list because of an oblique strain and outfielder Michael Conforto will be with the Mets on opening day.

Collins chose to use Wheeler in a role he is familiar with rather than send him to the bullpen. Gsellman is scheduled to pitch out of the bullpen in the first couple of games before starting for the Mets on April 9.