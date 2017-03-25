Sports Listen

White Sox 10, Indians 7

White Sox 10, Indians 7

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 7:41 pm < a min read
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jac.May cf 4 1 2 1 Santana 1b 3 1 2 2
Al.Call cf 1 1 0 0 Clbello 1b 2 0 0 0
Andrson ss 3 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 2 0
L.Grcia ss 2 1 1 0 E.Cerda pr 1 2 0 0
Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0
Dlmnico lf 1 2 1 1 Ka’.Tom pr 1 1 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 Encrncn dh 3 0 1 1
D.Hayes 1b 1 1 1 4 Shaffer pr 2 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Nquin cf 2 0 0 0
Dvidson 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 1 1 1 2
C.Asche dh 3 1 2 1 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0
Robbins ph 1 0 0 0 Butista ss 1 0 1 1
Liriano rf 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 1 1 1 0
K.Smith c 3 1 2 0 E.Kratz c 1 0 0 0
S.Zvala c 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson rf 2 0 0 0
Cabrera 2b 3 1 2 2 Almonte rf 2 0 1 0
J.Peter 2b 1 0 1 0 Mrtinez 2b 3 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 10 13 10 Totals 35 7 12 7
Chicago 110 001 304—10
Cleveland 000 040 300—7

DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 3. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Asche (5), Brantley (1), Diaz (3), Perez (2). 3B_Zimmer (1), Martinez (1). HR_May (1), Delmonico (4), Abreu (2), Hayes (2), Asche (4), Cabrera (2), Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Covey 3 2-3 3 0 0 1 3
Burdi BS, 0-2 2-3 4 4 4 0 1
Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ynoa 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 2
Infante W, 1-0 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Tomlin 6 1-3 9 5 5 0 5
Logan 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Otero H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
McAllister H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colon L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 3 4 4 1 0

HBP_by_Covey (Brantley), Bummer (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:47. A_7,251

White Sox 10, Indians 7
