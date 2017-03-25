White Sox 10, Indians 7

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jac.May cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Al.Call cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clbello 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.Cerda pr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Ka’.Tom pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Encrncn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Hayes 1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Shaffer pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C.Asche dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robbins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Butista ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Liriano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|E.Kratz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Almonte rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Peter 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mrtinez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|Chicago
|110
|001
|304—10
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|300—7
DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 3. LOB_Chicago 4, Cleveland 6. 2B_Asche (5), Brantley (1), Diaz (3), Perez (2). 3B_Zimmer (1), Martinez (1). HR_May (1), Delmonico (4), Abreu (2), Hayes (2), Asche (4), Cabrera (2), Santana (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Covey
|3 2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Burdi
|BS, 0-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Bummer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ynoa
|1 1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Infante W, 1-0
|2 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Tomlin
|6 1-3
|9
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Logan
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Otero H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McAllister H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colon L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
HBP_by_Covey (Brantley), Bummer (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:47. A_7,251