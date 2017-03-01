Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox's Abreu up…

White Sox’s Abreu up next in Cuban ballplayer smuggling case

By CURT ANDERSON
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:04 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is up next as a prosecution witness in the trial of a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer accused of smuggling Cuban players from the communist island.

Abreu is scheduled to testify Wednesday in the case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada. Prosecutors say they oversaw an illegal operation that smuggled players from Cuba to third countries so they could sign lucrative free agent deals with Major League Baseball teams.

Abreu signed a $68 million deal with the White Sox after defecting from Cuba in 2013. Typically, Estrada’s company got a third of the contracts and Hernandez got 5 percent.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Abreu was American League rookie of the year in 2014 and last year had 25 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » White Sox's Abreu up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1872: Yellowstone becomes first national park

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor updates ship's status aboard USS Donald Cook

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.