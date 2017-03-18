Sports Listen

WICHITA STATE (31-4)

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2017
11/11/16 SOUTH CAROLINA ST. W 85-39
11/13/16 LONG BEACH ST. W 92-55
11/16/16 TULSA W 80-53
11/20/16 UMES W 116-79
11/23/16 vs LSU W 82-47
11/24/16 vs Louisville L 52-62
11/25/16 vs Michigan State L 72-77
11/29/16 SOUTHERN NAZARENE W 87-57
12/3/16 at Colorado State W 82-67
12/6/16 SAINT LOUIS W 75-45
12/10/16 at Oklahoma W 76-73
12/17/16 OKLAHOMA STATE L 76-93
12/22/16 SOUTH DAKOTA ST. W 89-67
12/28/16 at Indiana State W 80-72
1/1/17 BRADLEY W 100-66
1/4/17 DRAKE W 90-65
1/8/17 at UNI W 80-66
1/11/17 LOYOLA CHICAGO W 87-75
1/14/17 at Illinois State L 62-76
1/17/17 at Evansville W 82-65
1/21/17 INDIANA STATE W 84-58
1/24/17 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS W 87-45
1/29/17 at Bradley W 64-49
2/1/17 at Drake W 77-69
2/4/17 ILLINOIS STATE W 86-45
2/9/17 MISSOURI STATE W 80-62
2/12/17 at Loyola Chicago W 81-64
2/15/17 at Southern Illinois W 87-68
2/18/17 UNI W 73-44
2/21/17 EVANSVILLE W 109-83
2/25/17 at Missouri State W 86-67
3/3/17 vs Bradley W 82-56
3/4/17 vs Missouri State W 78-63
3/5/17 vs Illinois State W 71-51
3/17/17 vs Dayton W 64-58
