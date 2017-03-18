Sports Listen

Wichita State Shockers Roster

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 10:24 am < a min read
Coach: Gregg Marshall

Pos Ht Wt Yr Hometown
0 Rashard Kelly F 6-7 225 Jr Fredericksburg, Va.
1 Zach Brown F 6-6 215 Jr Houston
2 Daishon Smith G 6-1 175 Jr Jacksonville, Fla.
3 C.J. Keyser G 6-3 194 Fr Baltimore
4 Brett Barney F 6-9 227 Fr Wichita, Kan.
5 Zach Bush G 6-6 200 Sr Wichita, Kan.
10 Kaelen Malone G 6-0 176 So McKinney, Texas
11 Landry Shamet G 6-4 188 Fr Kansas City, Mo.
12 Austin Reaves G 6-5 179 Fr Newark, Ark.
14 John Robert Simon G 5-10 175 Sr Oklahoma City
20 Rauno Nurger C 6-10 238 Jr Keila, Estonia
21 Darral Willis Jr. F 6-9 221 Jr Madison, Wis.
24 Shaquille Morris C 6-8 265 Jr Edmond, Okla.
25 Eric Hamilton F 6-8 230 So Atlanta
32 Markis McDuffie F 6-8 212 So Paterson, N.J.
33 Conner Frankamp G 6-1 172 Jr Wichita, Kan.
