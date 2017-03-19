Sports Listen

Sports News

Wild-Jets Sum

Wild-Jets Sum

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 8:05 pm < a min read
Minnesota 0 4 0—4
Winnipeg 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 9 (Armia, Lowry), 3:47. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 13 (Wheeler, Perreault), 5:36 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Chiarot 2 (Little), 16:47.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 12 (Wheeler, Perreault), 4:38. 5, Minnesota, Coyle 16 (Parise), 9:23. 6, Minnesota, Granlund 25 (Brodin, Koivu), 15:08 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Stewart 12 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 15:47. 8, Minnesota, Stewart 13 (Graovac, Haula), 19:47.

Third Period_9, Winnipeg, Morrissey 5 (Scheifele, Strait), 12:43.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-21-13_48. Winnipeg 7-5-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 36-18-3 (21 shots-16 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-18-4 (35-31), Hutchinson 5-11-3 (13-13).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:38.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.

