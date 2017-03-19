Wild-Jets Sums

|Minnesota
|0
|4
|0—4
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|1—5
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 9 (Armia, Lowry), 3:47. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 13 (Wheeler, Perreault), 5:36 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Chiarot 2 (Little), 16:47. Penalties_Thorburn, WPG, Major (fighting), 2:26; Stewart, MIN, Major (fighting), 2:26; Olofsson, MIN, (high sticking), 5:14; Hanzal, MIN, (tripping), 5:59; Perreault, WPG, (interference), 15:49; Coyle, MIN, (hooking), 16:40.
Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 12 (Wheeler, Perreault), 4:38. 5, Minnesota, Coyle 16 (Parise), 9:23. 6, Minnesota, Granlund 25 (Brodin, Koivu), 15:08 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Stewart 12 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 15:47. 8, Minnesota, Stewart 13 (Graovac, Haula), 19:47. Penalties_Staal, MIN, (tripping), 5:49; Copp, WPG, (interference), 13:41.
Third Period_9, Winnipeg, Morrissey 5 (Scheifele, Strait), 12:43. Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (closing hand on the puck), 17:53.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-21-13_48. Winnipeg 7-5-9_21.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 36-18-3 (21 shots-16 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 23-18-4 (35-31), Hutchinson 5-11-3 (13-13).
A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:38.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.