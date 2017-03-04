Wilson leads No. 5 South Carolina over Kentucky 89-77

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and No. 5 South Carolina reached the Southeastern Conference finals for the third straight year, beating Kentucky 89-77 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (26-4) saw a 14-point lead slip to 75-73 on Alyssa Rice’s layup with 4:12 to go. But Wilson followed with a pair of foul shots to start a closing 14-4 run.

The Gamecocks will face either No. 6 Mississippi State or Texas A&M on Sunday.

Wilson, who won her second straight SEC player of the year this week, took control as her post-partner Alaina Coates dealt with a bad right ankle. Coates missed Friday’s quarterfinal blowout of Georgia. She got in for four minutes this time, but left the court in third quarter when she split two defenders, got fouled attempting a layup and crumpled to the ground in pain.

Advertisement

Coates was helped in the locker room before returning to the bench with a boot on her on her injured ankle.

Kaela Davis and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 17 points each for the Gamecocks.

Makayla Epps had 31 points and fellow all-SEC first-team teammate Evelyn Akhator added 24 for the Wildcats (21-10). They have lost six in row to South Carolina.

Kentucky played without starting guard Taylor Murray, sidelined with a neck strain suffered late in Friday’s quarterfinal win over Alabama. Murray’s status going forward is day-to-day.

THE BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats came in short-handed with Taylor Murray’s absence and nearly took even more hits as all-Southeastern Conference first team players Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator both took hard hits in the opening half. Epps was whacked in the middle of second-quarter scrum and sat on the floor for a few minutes. She went to the bench for a brief time before coming back in. Akhator’s situation looked more severe, as she came up hobbling it appeared she hurt an ankle. She limped to the bench and got her right ankle taped before returning to action. Both seemed to be fine once they were back on the court.

South Carolina: The absence of Alaina Coates may have uncovered a new Gamecock post terror in Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, a 6-foot-2 freshman who’s mostly spent the season behind the 6-4 Coates and 6-5 A’ja Wilson. Herbert Harrigan, starting a second straight game for Coates, hit all seven of her shots in the opening half and had two of the Gamecocks’ four blocks. Kentucky had no answer for her length and activeness under the basket.

UP NEXT

Kentucky will await its eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

South Carolina will play for its third straight SEC Tournament championship, either against No. 6 Mississippi State or Texas A&M.