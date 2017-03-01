Sports Listen

Wisconsin women take advantage of Rutgers’ cold first half

March 1, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avyanna Young scored 20 points and No. 11 seed Wisconsin took advantage of a 13-point first half for Rutgers, beating the 14th-seeded Scarlet Knights 61-55 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

Marsha Howard added 12 points for the Badgers (9-12), who play No. 6 seed Michigan State on Thursday.

Shrita Parker scored a career-high 24 points, making three 3-pointers for Rutgers (6-24), which lost its final 11 games. Khadaizha Sanders added 11 points and Victoria Harris 10.

Rutgers made only 3 of 28 shots in the first half, missing all eight of its 3-point tries, in falling behind 27-13.

Wisconsin took its largest lead of 21 points in the third quarter and was up 12 when the period ended.

Parker scored 10 straight points for Rutgers in a run that got the Knights within six with 35 seconds remaining but no closer.

