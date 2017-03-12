Sports Listen

Wizards edge Trail Blazers 125-124 with controversial end

By ANNE M. PETERSON
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 1:09 am < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — John Wall scored 39 points and the Washington Wizards edged the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 for a controversial overtime win on Saturday night.

It looked as if Markieff Morris stepped out of bounds before making a go-ahead baseline jumper with 0.4 seconds left. The crowd at the Moda Center howled in protest and the players pointed to the video replay to no avail.

Bradley Beal added 26 points for the Wizards, who have won five straight.

