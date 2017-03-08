Wizards-Nuggets, Box

Sports Listen

WASHINGTON (123)

Porter 10-15 0-0 22, Morris 3-3 4-4 11, Gortat 5-10 1-4 11, Wall 12-19 4-5 30, Beal 9-15 0-0 23, Oubre 1-4 0-0 2, Mahinmi 3-3 1-2 7, Jennings 2-7 0-2 4, Bogdanovic 4-10 2-2 10, Satoransky 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 50-88 12-19 123.

DENVER (113)

Hernangomez 3-4 1-3 7, Chandler 10-16 0-1 21, Plumlee 7-13 5-7 19, Nelson 2-6 1-2 5, Harris 10-15 0-0 26, Barton 3-9 1-3 8, Arthur 2-4 0-1 6, Mudiay 2-5 0-0 4, Murray 7-15 0-0 17. Totals 46-87 8-17 113.

Washington 35 32 30 26—123
Denver 28 22 35 28—113

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-26 (Beal 5-7, Porter 2-3, Wall 2-6, Morris 1-1, Satoransky 1-1, Oubre 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2, Jennings 0-4), Denver 13-28 (Harris 6-9, Murray 3-5, Arthur 2-3, Barton 1-4, Chandler 1-5, Nelson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Gortat 15), Denver 39 (Plumlee 10). Assists_Washington 31 (Wall 10), Denver 31 (Nelson 6). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Denver 16. Ejected_Morris. A_12,323 (19,155).

