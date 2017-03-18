Sports Listen

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2017
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 15

Milwaukee 81, Southern Illinois 53

Idaho 64, Utah State 57

Thursday, March 16

Eastern Washington 66, Texas State 62, OT

Brown 81, UMBC 75

UNC Greensboro 45, Charleston Southern 37

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Campbell 68

Rice 73, Lamar 72

Texas Rio Grande Valley 62, Stephen F. Austin 54

Quarterfinals
Sunday, March 19

Brown at UNC Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Rice, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 9 p.m.

Semifinals
March 22-23

Idaho-Eastern Washington winner vs. Rice-Texas Rio Grande Valley winner

UMBC-NC Greensboro winner vs. Milwaukee-St. Francis (Pa.) winner

Championship
March 25-26

Semifinal winners, TBA

