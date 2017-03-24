Sports Listen

Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2017
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 15

Milwaukee 81, Southern Illinois 53

Idaho 64, Utah State 57

Thursday, March 16

Eastern Washington 66, Texas State 62, OT

Brown 81, UMBC 75

UNC Greensboro 45, Charleston Southern 37

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Campbell 68

Rice 73, Lamar 72

Texas Rio Grande Valley 62, Stephen F. Austin 54

Quarterfinals
Sunday, March 19

UNC Greensboro 87, Brown 84

Milwaukee 67, St. Francis (Pa.) 57

Rice 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 63

Monday, March 20

Idaho 74, Eastern Washington 67

Semifinals
Thursday, March 23

UNC Greensboro 59, Milwaukee 49

Rice 86, Idaho 80

Championship
Sunday, March 26

UNC Greensboro vs. Rice, 4 p.m.

The Associated Press

