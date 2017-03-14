Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 12:32 am < a min read
All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 15

Utah State at Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Eastern Washington at Texas State, 6 p.m.

Brown at UMBC, 7 p.m.

UNC Greensboro at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Campbell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lamar at Rice, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals
March 18-19

Utah State-Idaho winner vs. Eastern Washington-Texas State winner

Lamar-Rice winner vs. Stephen F. Austin-Texas Rio Grande Valley winner

Brown-UMBC winner vs. UNC Greensboro-Charleston Southern winner

Southern Illinois-Milwaukee winner vs. Campbell-St. Francis (Pa.) winner

Semifinals
March 22-23

Utah State-Idaho-Eastern Washington-Texas State winner vs. Lamar-Rice-Stephen F. Austin-Texas Rio Grande Valley winner

Brown-UMBC-UNC Greensboro-Charleston Southern winner vs. Southern Illinois-Milwaukee-Campbell-St. Francis (Pa.) winner

Championship
March 25-26

Semifinal winners, TBA

