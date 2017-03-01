Women’s College Basketball Scores

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 01, 2017
|L Income
|18.7021
|0.0362
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1760
|0.1066
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9525
|0.1850
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0504
|0.2344
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.2095
|0.1544
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2463
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5185
|-0.0940
|0.94%
|C Fund
|33.1616
|0.4529
|5.95%
|S Fund
|43.5534
|0.6480
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.7840
|0.1059
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.