Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:00 pm < a min read
Wednesday, Mar. 1
EAST

Boston U. 66, Army 62

Bucknell 78, Lafayette 61

Delaware 75, Towson 59

Lehigh 83, Colgate 74

Loyola (Md.) 56, Holy Cross 37

Navy 60, American U. 44

North Carolina 72, Pittsburgh 60

Northeastern 52, Hofstra 46

SOUTH

Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 57

Belmont 74, SE Missouri 59

Clemson 67, Virginia Tech 66

E. Kentucky 73, Morehead St. 67

Elon 82, UNC-Wilmington 48

Florida 71, Arkansas 61

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 67

James Madison 74, Coll. of Charleston 60

William & Mary 74, Drexel 65

MIDWEST

Ball St. 64, E. Michigan 54

Buffalo 81, Akron 55

Cent. Michigan 94, W. Michigan 73

Illinois 79, Nebraska 70

Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 51

Ohio 79, Bowling Green 68

Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 55

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 68, Incarnate Word 45

Lamar 81, Nicholls 77

Texas A&M-CC 68, Houston Baptist 51

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Montana 71, Weber St. 46

Montana St. 73, Idaho St. 67

N. Arizona 76, Idaho 61

N. Colorado 57, Portland St. 50

S. Utah 64, E. Washington 63

