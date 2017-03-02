Women’s College Basketball Scores

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 02, 2017
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6828
|-0.0193
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1234
|-0.0526
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.8630
|-0.0895
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.9369
|-0.1135
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.1355
|-0.0740
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2473
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.4911
|-0.0274
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.9703
|-0.1913
|5.95%
|S Fund
|43.0718
|-0.4816
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.7765
|-0.0075
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.