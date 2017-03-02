Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
Thursday, Mar. 2
EAST

Canisius 80, Niagara 74

Howard 93, Delaware St. 76

Marist 71, St. Peter’s 60

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 46

Morgan St. 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

SOUTH

Alabama 72, Tennessee 64

Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 53

Chattanooga 85, W. Carolina 41

Georgia 56, Auburn 52

Hampton 65, Coppin St. 61

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Texas State 43

Louisville 68, Clemson 46

Mercer 67, Wofford 42

NC Central 58, NC A&T 54

Texas-Arlington 83, Louisiana-Monroe 47

UNC-Greensboro 68, Furman 63

UT Martin 59, Austin Peay 43

Virginia 61, Wake Forest 44

MIDWEST

Northwestern 78, Iowa 73

Purdue 72, Illinois 58

SIU-Edwardsville 77, Tennessee Tech 69

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 72, Utah 54

California 71, Southern Cal 58

Pacific 73, Pepperdine 55

San Diego 74, Portland 47

___

