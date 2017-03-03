Sports Listen

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
Friday, Mar. 3
EAST

Duquesne 62, George Washington 58

Quinnipiac 63, Canisius 58

Rider 67, Monmouth (NJ) 51

SOUTH

Belmont 83, UT Martin 62

Chattanooga 75, UNC-Greensboro 53

Ill.-Chicago 72, N. Kentucky 60

Kentucky 65, Alabama 55

Louisville 59, NC State 58

Mercer 63, Samford 52

Miami 56, Florida St. 54

Mississippi St. 78, LSU 61

South Carolina 72, Georgia 48

Tulsa 60, Memphis 55

MIDWEST

Dayton 77, VCU 61

E. Kentucky 61, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Notre Dame 76, Virginia 59

Ohio St. 99, Northwestern 68

Purdue 66, Indiana 60

Saint Louis 68, Fordham 58

Valparaiso 79, Youngstown St. 62

FAR WEST

BYU 75, San Diego 66

Gonzaga 91, Pacific 59

Oregon St. 65, California 49

UCLA 77, Arizona St. 68

