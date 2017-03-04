Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 10:00 pm 1 min read
Share
Saturday, Mar. 4
EAST

Albany (NY) 65, Vermont 45

Brown 67, Cornell 46

Dartmouth 58, Princeton 56

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 63

Advertisement

Fairfield 61, Marist 44

Iona 67, Siena 47

Lafayette 58, Holy Cross 54

Loyola (Md.) 78, Lehigh 50

Maine 57, Binghamton 40

New Hampshire 58, Stony Brook 49

Penn 64, Harvard 46

Seton Hall 73, Providence 60

Temple 67, Houston 58

UConn 105, Tulsa 57

Yale 55, Columbia 47

SOUTH

Belmont 94, E. Kentucky 64

Cent. Arkansas 62, Northwestern St. 51

Charleston Southern 70, Winthrop 58

Charlotte 84, UTEP 74

Coastal Carolina 56, Appalachian St. 53

Duke 57, Miami 52

Georgia St. 63, Georgia Southern 62

Grambling St. 87, Alabama A&M 57

High Point 74, Radford 64

Jackson St. 68, Alabama St. 62

Lamar 83, McNeese St. 67

Liberty 57, Campbell 47

Louisiana-Monroe 61, Texas State 59

MVSU 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Maryland 100, Michigan St. 89

Middle Tennessee 71, FAU 59

Mississippi St. 66, Texas A&M 50

Nicholls 79, New Orleans 69

Presbyterian 63, Longwood 62

South Alabama 71, Arkansas St. 49

South Carolina 89, Kentucky 77

Texas-Arlington 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 76

UAB 61, FIU 52

UALR 74, Troy 63

UCF 61, Tulane 57

UNC-Asheville 67, Gardner-Webb 49

UTSA 81, Old Dominion 68

MIDWEST

Bradley 70, Illinois St. 59

Butler 68, Xavier 66

Cent. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 48

Dayton 75, Saint Louis 65

Evansville 52, Indiana St. 44

Green Bay 89, Valparaiso 60

IUPUI 69, N. Dakota St. 56

Kansas St. 74, Iowa St. 67

Kent St. 80, Buffalo 71

Miami (Ohio) 75, Bowling Green 65

New Mexico St. 64, Rio Grande 46

Notre Dame 84, Louisville 73

Ohio 62, Akron 48

Purdue 71, Ohio St. 60

S. Illinois 71, Loyola of Chicago 46

Toledo 76, Ball St. 66

UMKC 71, Chicago St. 55

W. Illinois 82, Denver 39

W. Michigan 90, N. Illinois 77

Wright St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 52

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 89, Houston Baptist 60

Baylor 95, Texas Tech 63

Marshall 60, North Texas 57

Prairie View 69, Alcorn St. 60

Stephen F. Austin 64, Sam Houston St. 49

Texas 71, Oklahoma St. 60

Texas A&M-CC 68, Incarnate Word 65

Texas Southern 58, Southern U. 46

W. Kentucky 80, Rice 75

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 80, Grand Canyon 64

Seattle 65, Utah Valley 55

UC Davis 63, CS Northridge 55

UC Santa Barbara 77, Cal Poly 63

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.