Women’s College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 65, Vermont 45
Brown 67, Cornell 46
Dartmouth 58, Princeton 56
White House prepping government reorg executive order
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 63
Fairfield 61, Marist 44
Iona 67, Siena 47
Lafayette 58, Holy Cross 54
Loyola (Md.) 78, Lehigh 50
Maine 57, Binghamton 40
New Hampshire 58, Stony Brook 49
Penn 64, Harvard 46
Seton Hall 73, Providence 60
Temple 67, Houston 58
UConn 105, Tulsa 57
Yale 55, Columbia 47
Belmont 94, E. Kentucky 64
Cent. Arkansas 62, Northwestern St. 51
Charleston Southern 70, Winthrop 58
Charlotte 84, UTEP 74
Coastal Carolina 56, Appalachian St. 53
Duke 57, Miami 52
Georgia St. 63, Georgia Southern 62
Grambling St. 87, Alabama A&M 57
High Point 74, Radford 64
Jackson St. 68, Alabama St. 62
Lamar 83, McNeese St. 67
Liberty 57, Campbell 47
Louisiana-Monroe 61, Texas State 59
MVSU 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Maryland 100, Michigan St. 89
Middle Tennessee 71, FAU 59
Mississippi St. 66, Texas A&M 50
Nicholls 79, New Orleans 69
Presbyterian 63, Longwood 62
South Alabama 71, Arkansas St. 49
South Carolina 89, Kentucky 77
Texas-Arlington 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 76
UAB 61, FIU 52
UALR 74, Troy 63
UCF 61, Tulane 57
UNC-Asheville 67, Gardner-Webb 49
UTSA 81, Old Dominion 68
Bradley 70, Illinois St. 59
Butler 68, Xavier 66
Cent. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 48
Dayton 75, Saint Louis 65
Evansville 52, Indiana St. 44
Green Bay 89, Valparaiso 60
IUPUI 69, N. Dakota St. 56
Kansas St. 74, Iowa St. 67
Kent St. 80, Buffalo 71
Miami (Ohio) 75, Bowling Green 65
New Mexico St. 64, Rio Grande 46
Notre Dame 84, Louisville 73
Ohio 62, Akron 48
Purdue 71, Ohio St. 60
S. Illinois 71, Loyola of Chicago 46
Toledo 76, Ball St. 66
UMKC 71, Chicago St. 55
W. Illinois 82, Denver 39
W. Michigan 90, N. Illinois 77
Wright St. 79, Ill.-Chicago 52
Abilene Christian 89, Houston Baptist 60
Baylor 95, Texas Tech 63
Marshall 60, North Texas 57
Prairie View 69, Alcorn St. 60
Stephen F. Austin 64, Sam Houston St. 49
Texas 71, Oklahoma St. 60
Texas A&M-CC 68, Incarnate Word 65
Texas Southern 58, Southern U. 46
W. Kentucky 80, Rice 75
CS Bakersfield 80, Grand Canyon 64
Seattle 65, Utah Valley 55
UC Davis 63, CS Northridge 55
UC Santa Barbara 77, Cal Poly 63
___