Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 4:00 pm < a min read
Sunday, Mar. 5
EAST

Bryant 59, Mount St. Mary’s 47

CCSU 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 57

Quinnipiac 64, Iona 59

Rider 49, Fairfield 36

Robert Morris 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 35

Sacred Heart 90, St. Francis Brooklyn 69

SOUTH

Chattanooga 61, Mercer 59

MIDWEST

Creighton 64, Butler 55

Dayton 70, Duquesne 56

Detroit 70, Cleveland St. 56

Nebraska-Omaha 64, South Dakota 58

Notre Dame 84, Duke 61

FAR WEST

Hawaii 66, Long Beach St. 63

___

