Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
Monday, Mar. 6
EAST

American U. 57, Boston U. 51

Army 83, Colgate 76

Bucknell 75, Loyola (Md.) 72

Buffalo 61, Bowling Green 45

Navy 53, Lafayette 37

Quinnipiac 81, Rider 73

UConn 100, South Florida 44

SOUTH

Florida A&M 65, SC State 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 62, Coppin St. 59

Norfolk St. 60, Delaware St. 40

MIDWEST

DePaul 59, St. John’s 41

Detroit 71, Wright St. 52

Green Bay 66, Milwaukee 59

IUPUI 65, S. Dakota St. 61

Marquette 72, Creighton 65

Ohio 63, E. Michigan 49

Toledo 65, Akron 37

W. Illinois 84, Nebraska-Omaha 82

W. Michigan 73, Miami (Ohio) 66

SOUTHWEST

West Virginia 77, Baylor 66

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 62, Nevada 57

Gonzaga 77, San Francisco 46

Idaho 83, S. Utah 68

Idaho St. 63, Montana 53

Portland St. 88, N. Arizona 76

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59, BYU 49

San Jose St. 76, San Diego St. 58

Utah St. 46, Air Force 40

Weber St. 98, Sacramento St. 97

