Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 10:00 pm < a min read
Wednesday, Mar. 8
EAST

Bryant 75, Sacred Heart 68

Hofstra 77, Towson 66

Robert Morris 70, CCSU 62

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 53, Savannah St. 43

Charlotte 71, Marshall 66

Florida Gulf Coast 68, Jacksonville 64

NC A&T 68, Howard 58

Stetson 78, Kennesaw St. 48

UNC-Wilmington 49, Coll. of Charleston 44

MIDWEST

Buffalo 69, Ball St. 65

N. Illinois 72, Ohio 71

Toledo 66, Kent St. 63

UMKC 77, Rio Grande 69

W. Michigan 67, Cent. Michigan 63

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 65, UAB 62

Rice 75, UTSA 63

FAR WEST

E. Washington 73, Idaho 64

Montana St. 65, Weber St. 53

Seattle 78, Chicago St. 60

___

