Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 10:00 pm < a min read
Thursday, Mar. 9
EAST

Drexel 68, Northeastern 50

SOUTH

Elon 78, Hofstra 50

Florida A&M 80, Norfolk St. 73

Gardner-Webb 82, Winthrop 43

Hampton 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 56

James Madison 52, UNC-Wilmington 27

Louisiana Tech 66, Charlotte 55

McNeese St. 79, Nicholls 58

Middle Tennessee 61, Rice 59

UNC-Asheville 65, Longwood 59

W. Kentucky 78, North Texas 51

William & Mary 59, Delaware 44

MIDWEST

Bradley 59, Loyola of Chicago 43

Illinois St. 51, Indiana St. 44

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 66, Texas State 64

Texas A&M-CC 57, Northwestern St. 46

Texas-Arlington 65, South Alabama 53

UALR 69, Appalachian St. 53

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 53, UNLV 51

___

