Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 10:00 pm < a min read
Friday, Mar. 10
EAST

Albany (NY) 66, Maine 50

Bucknell 69, American U. 57

Navy 54, Army 53

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 59, Florida A&M 42

Charleston Southern 52, Liberty 50

Elon 88, William & Mary 60

Grambling St. 65, Southern U. 56

Hampton 64, NC A&T 62

James Madison 76, Drexel 68

Radford 54, Gardner-Webb 51

Texas A&M-CC 88, New Orleans 77

UNC-Asheville 64, Campbell 55

W. Kentucky 77, Louisiana Tech 53

MIDWEST

Drake 64, Illinois St. 40

N. Illinois 83, W. Michigan 55

N. Iowa 69, Bradley 39

Toledo 72, Buffalo 65

Wichita St. 73, S. Illinois 60

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 77, McNeese St. 63

Texas Southern 68, Alabama St. 54

FAR WEST

Boise St. 66, Fresno St. 53

Idaho St. 54, Portland St. 50

Long Beach St. 61, CS Northridge 60

Montana St. 61, E. Washington 59

New Mexico St. 71, UMKC 63

Seattle 61, Utah Valley 60

UC Santa Barbara 73, UC Davis 59

