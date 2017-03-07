Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids

Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 7:05 pm < a min read
Share

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Dayton, Atlantic 10 Conference

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Advertisement

Green Bay, Horizon League

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast Conference

Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Stanford, Pacific-12 Conference

UConn, American Athletic Conference

West Virginia, Big 12 Conference

Western Illinois, Summit League

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's NCAA Automatic Bids
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard trains with unmanned aerial vehicles

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.