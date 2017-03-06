Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's Top 25 Fared

Women’s Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 8:28 pm 1 min read
Share
Monday
x-must win today’s game to advance

1. UConn (31-0) vs. South Florida. Next: TBA.

2. Baylor (30-2) vs. West Virginia. Next: TBA.

3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

4. South Carolina (27-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

Advertisement

5. Maryland (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

6. Stanford (28-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Mississippi State (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Oregon State (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

9. Duke (27-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Florida State (25-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

11. Ohio State (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

12. Washington (27-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Louisville (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Texas (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. UCLA (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Miami (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. DePaul (26-6) beat St. John’s 59-41. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.

18. N.C. State (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Kentucky (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Drake (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State or Illinois State, Friday.

21. Syracuse (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Oklahoma (22-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

23. Creighton (23-7) lost to Marquette 72-65. Next: TBA.

24. Kansas State (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

25. Missouri (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Women's Top 25 Fared
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.