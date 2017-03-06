Women’s Top 25 Fared

|Monday
1. UConn (31-0) vs. South Florida. Next: TBA.
2. Baylor (30-2) vs. West Virginia. Next: TBA.
3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
4. South Carolina (27-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
5. Maryland (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
6. Stanford (28-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.
7. Mississippi State (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
8. Oregon State (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.
9. Duke (27-5) did not play. Next: TBA.
10. Florida State (25-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
11. Ohio State (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.
12. Washington (27-5) did not play. Next: TBA.
13. Louisville (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
14. Texas (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
15. UCLA (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
16. Miami (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
17. DePaul (26-6) beat St. John’s 59-41. Next: vs. No. 23 Creighton, Tuesday.
18. N.C. State (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
19. Kentucky (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
20. Drake (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State or Illinois State, Friday.
21. Syracuse (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
22. Oklahoma (22-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
23. Creighton (23-7) lost to Marquette 72-65. Next: TBA.
24. Kansas State (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
25. Missouri (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.