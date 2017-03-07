Sports Listen

Women’s Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2017
Tuesday

1. UConn (32-0) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

2. Baylor (30-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

4. South Carolina (27-4) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

5. Maryland (30-2) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

6. Stanford (28-5) did not play. Next: NCAA Tournament.

7. Mississippi State (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

8. Oregon State (29-4) did not play. Next: TBA.

9. Duke (27-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

10. Florida State (25-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

11. Ohio State (26-6) did not play. Next: TBA.

12. Washington (27-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

13. Louisville (27-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

14. Texas (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

15. UCLA (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

16. Miami (23-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

17. DePaul (26-7) lost to Marquette 86-78. Next: TBA.

18. N.C. State (22-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

19. Kentucky (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

20. Drake (25-4) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana State or Illinois State, Friday.

21. Syracuse (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

22. Oklahoma (22-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

23. Creighton (23-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

24. Kansas State (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

25. Missouri (21-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

