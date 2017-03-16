Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wounded basketball player: Belgium…

Wounded basketball player: Belgium must help attack victims

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
Share

AALST, Belgium (AP) — A former basketball player who was badly wounded in the suicide bomb attack on Brussels airport a year ago is urging the Belgian government to live up to its pledge to help the victims.

Sebastien Bellin says Thursday “I’m really perplexed at how long this has taken, especially since promises were made” just after the March 22 attacks on the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people and wounded over 300.

Bellin, who played basketball at Oakland University Michigan and for the Belgian team, said he has shared his concerns with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Bellin said “Belgian citizens pay an incredible amount in taxes to have incredible health care … but when we’ve been paying for years and year, and when we finally need it, help’s not there.”

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Wounded basketball player: Belgium…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Tillerson fields questions at joint press conference in Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.